货币 / GRN
GRN: iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes
30.50 USD 0.16 (0.53%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GRN汇率已更改0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点30.44和高点30.50进行交易。
关注iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GRN新闻
日范围
30.44 30.50
年范围
23.82 32.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.34
- 开盘价
- 30.44
- 卖价
- 30.50
- 买价
- 30.80
- 最低价
- 30.44
- 最高价
- 30.50
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- 0.53%
- 月变化
- 4.49%
- 6个月变化
- 11.84%
- 年变化
- 20.03%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值