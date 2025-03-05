Currencies / GRN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GRN: iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes
30.50 USD 0.16 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRN exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.44 and at a high of 30.50.
Follow iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRN News
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Is The Tide Turning Again In Favor Of Clean Energy Stocks?
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Commodities: Court Ruling Against U.S. Tariffs Pushes Oil Higher
- Earnings call transcript: Greenlane Renewables sees Q1 2025 revenue rise, stock steady
- IMO's Net-Zero Strategy For Global Shipping Starts With Pricing Carbon But Not Perfect
- EU Clean Industrial Deal: Lowering Energy Bills Will Face Hurdles
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- Strengthening U.S. Domestic Clean Energy Production Is Key To Reducing Tariff Shocks
Daily Range
30.44 30.50
Year Range
23.82 32.74
- Previous Close
- 30.34
- Open
- 30.44
- Bid
- 30.50
- Ask
- 30.80
- Low
- 30.44
- High
- 30.50
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 4.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.84%
- Year Change
- 20.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%