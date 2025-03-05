QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GRN
Tornare a Azioni

GRN: iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes

30.91 USD 0.41 (1.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GRN ha avuto una variazione del 1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.66 e ad un massimo di 30.91.

Segui le dinamiche di iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GRN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.66 30.91
Intervallo Annuale
23.82 32.74
Chiusura Precedente
30.50
Apertura
30.75
Bid
30.91
Ask
31.21
Minimo
30.66
Massimo
30.91
Volume
4
Variazione giornaliera
1.34%
Variazione Mensile
5.89%
Variazione Semestrale
13.35%
Variazione Annuale
21.65%
20 settembre, sabato