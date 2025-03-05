Valute / GRN
GRN: iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes
30.91 USD 0.41 (1.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GRN ha avuto una variazione del 1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.66 e ad un massimo di 30.91.
Segui le dinamiche di iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.66 30.91
Intervallo Annuale
23.82 32.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.50
- Apertura
- 30.75
- Bid
- 30.91
- Ask
- 31.21
- Minimo
- 30.66
- Massimo
- 30.91
- Volume
- 4
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.65%
20 settembre, sabato