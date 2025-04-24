Moedas / GNLN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GNLN: Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A
3.75 USD 0.18 (5.04%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GNLN para hoje mudou para 5.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.71 e o mais alto foi 3.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNLN Notícias
- Greenlane Holdings appoints Vanessa Guzman-Clark as new chief financial officer
- Netflix, BlackSky Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)
- Greenlane selects JointCommerce as digital marketing platform
- Tesla, Progress Software, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Magnite, GMS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Greenlane appoints Mike Hinson as executive vice president of sales
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Greenlane to implement 1-for-750 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Why Incyte Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.24%
- Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; US Producer Prices Edge Higher In May - Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)
- Greenlane renews distribution deal with PAX vaporizers
- Greenlane Granted Continued Listing from Nasdaq Hearings Panel, Subject to Return to Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules
- Greenlane inks distribution deal with Greentank for US market
- Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
- These Seven Tiny Stocks Are Eating Up 72% Of Nasdaq Volume Today. Here Is The Fine Print.
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; PepsiCo Cuts Earnings Outlook - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Why ServiceNow Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG), Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Faixa diária
3.71 3.85
Faixa anual
0.01 7.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.57
- Open
- 3.81
- Bid
- 3.75
- Ask
- 4.05
- Low
- 3.71
- High
- 3.85
- Volume
- 23
- Mudança diária
- 5.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1288.89%
- Mudança anual
- -24.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh