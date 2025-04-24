Divisas / GNLN
GNLN: Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A
3.57 USD 0.15 (4.39%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GNLN de hoy ha cambiado un 4.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
3.48 3.70
Rango anual
0.01 7.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.42
- Open
- 3.48
- Bid
- 3.57
- Ask
- 3.87
- Low
- 3.48
- High
- 3.70
- Volumen
- 99
- Cambio diario
- 4.39%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.53%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1222.22%
- Cambio anual
- -28.02%
