Währungen / GNLN
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
GNLN: Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A
3.59 USD 0.16 (4.27%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GNLN hat sich für heute um -4.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.58 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.78 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNLN News
- Greenlane Holdings appoints Vanessa Guzman-Clark as new chief financial officer
- Netflix, BlackSky Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)
- Greenlane selects JointCommerce as digital marketing platform
- Tesla, Progress Software, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Magnite, GMS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Greenlane appoints Mike Hinson as executive vice president of sales
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Greenlane to implement 1-for-750 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Why Incyte Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.24%
- Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; US Producer Prices Edge Higher In May - Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)
- Greenlane renews distribution deal with PAX vaporizers
- Greenlane Granted Continued Listing from Nasdaq Hearings Panel, Subject to Return to Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules
- Greenlane inks distribution deal with Greentank for US market
- Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
- These Seven Tiny Stocks Are Eating Up 72% Of Nasdaq Volume Today. Here Is The Fine Print.
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; PepsiCo Cuts Earnings Outlook - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Why ServiceNow Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG), Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Tagesspanne
3.58 3.78
Jahresspanne
0.01 7.47
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.75
- Eröffnung
- 3.70
- Bid
- 3.59
- Ask
- 3.89
- Tief
- 3.58
- Hoch
- 3.78
- Volumen
- 45
- Tagesänderung
- -4.27%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.15%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1229.63%
- Jahresänderung
- -27.62%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K