GNLN: Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A

3.59 USD 0.16 (4.27%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GNLN hat sich für heute um -4.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.58 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.78 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
3.58 3.78
Jahresspanne
0.01 7.47
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
3.75
Eröffnung
3.70
Bid
3.59
Ask
3.89
Tief
3.58
Hoch
3.78
Volumen
45
Tagesänderung
-4.27%
Monatsänderung
11.15%
6-Monatsänderung
1229.63%
Jahresänderung
-27.62%
