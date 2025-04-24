Currencies / GNLN
GNLN: Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A
3.42 USD 0.03 (0.88%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNLN exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.39 and at a high of 3.50.
Follow Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNLN News
- Greenlane Holdings appoints Vanessa Guzman-Clark as new chief financial officer
- Netflix, BlackSky Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)
- Greenlane selects JointCommerce as digital marketing platform
- Tesla, Progress Software, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Magnite, GMS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Greenlane appoints Mike Hinson as executive vice president of sales
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Greenlane to implement 1-for-750 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Why Incyte Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.24%
- Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; US Producer Prices Edge Higher In May - Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)
- Greenlane renews distribution deal with PAX vaporizers
- Greenlane Granted Continued Listing from Nasdaq Hearings Panel, Subject to Return to Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules
- Greenlane inks distribution deal with Greentank for US market
- Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
- These Seven Tiny Stocks Are Eating Up 72% Of Nasdaq Volume Today. Here Is The Fine Print.
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; PepsiCo Cuts Earnings Outlook - CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Why ServiceNow Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG), Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Daily Range
3.39 3.50
Year Range
0.01 7.47
- Previous Close
- 3.39
- Open
- 3.42
- Bid
- 3.42
- Ask
- 3.72
- Low
- 3.39
- High
- 3.50
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 5.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 1166.67%
- Year Change
- -31.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev