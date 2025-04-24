QuotazioniSezioni
GNLN: Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A

3.55 USD 0.20 (5.33%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GNLN ha avuto una variazione del -5.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.52 e ad un massimo di 3.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.52 3.78
Intervallo Annuale
0.01 7.47
Chiusura Precedente
3.75
Apertura
3.70
Bid
3.55
Ask
3.85
Minimo
3.52
Massimo
3.78
Volume
61
Variazione giornaliera
-5.33%
Variazione Mensile
9.91%
Variazione Semestrale
1214.81%
Variazione Annuale
-28.43%
21 settembre, domenica