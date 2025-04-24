Valute / GNLN
GNLN: Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A
3.55 USD 0.20 (5.33%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GNLN ha avuto una variazione del -5.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.52 e ad un massimo di 3.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Greenlane Holdings Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.52 3.78
Intervallo Annuale
0.01 7.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.75
- Apertura
- 3.70
- Bid
- 3.55
- Ask
- 3.85
- Minimo
- 3.52
- Massimo
- 3.78
- Volume
- 61
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1214.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.43%
21 settembre, domenica