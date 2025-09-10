Moedas / GME
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GME: GameStop Corporation
26.10 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GME para hoje mudou para -0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.07 e o mais alto foi 26.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GameStop Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GME Notícias
- Nintendo’s stock has been a big winner, but have Switch 2 expectations gotten too high?
- These Are the Catalysts and Risks GameStop Stock (GME) Investors Need to Watch - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With GameStop Stock Today? - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- GameStop Corp. (GME) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Eric Jackson Rejects 'Roaring Kitty' Label: OPEN 'Isn't A Meme Stock. It's A Cult Stock,' Unlike GME - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- Opendoor’s Rebirth: Can the Army Turn Meme Momentum Into Millions?
- CEO Ryan Cohen Is Turning GameStop Around, But Does That Make the Stock a Buy?
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Company News for Sep 11, 2025
- Why GameStop Stock Topped the Market Today
- GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On? - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- GME Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Hardware Sales Rise Y/Y
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slips As Inflation Report Looms; Nvidia Jumps, Oracle Soars (Live Coverage)
- GameStop Q2 Sales Jump 22% on Collectibles Push
- GameStop Stock Jumps After Stronger Q2 And $528 Million Bitcoin Boost
- Oracle, CoreWeave and GameStop rise premarket; Apple falls
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- S&P 500 futures hit record high ahead of inflation data; Oracle jumps
- Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Slip, S&P 500 Rises Ahead Of August PPI Data—Chewy, GameStop, Oracle In Focus - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- Why GameStop Shares Are Spiking After-Hours - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- ORCL, GME, QMMM, UNH, AAPL: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- GameStop: Profitable Trading Card Business With Net Cash Masquerading As A Meme Stock
Faixa diária
26.07 26.33
Faixa anual
20.30 35.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.13
- Open
- 26.20
- Bid
- 26.10
- Ask
- 26.40
- Low
- 26.07
- High
- 26.33
- Volume
- 464
- Mudança diária
- -0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.67%
- Mudança anual
- 13.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh