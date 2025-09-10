Valute / GME
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GME: GameStop Corporation
26.07 USD 0.19 (0.73%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GME ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.79 e ad un massimo di 26.39.
Segui le dinamiche di GameStop Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GME News
- GameStop: The Tide Has Turned (NYSE:GME)
- Nintendo’s stock has been a big winner, but have Switch 2 expectations gotten too high?
- These Are the Catalysts and Risks GameStop Stock (GME) Investors Need to Watch - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With GameStop Stock Today? - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- GameStop Corp. (GME) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Eric Jackson Rejects 'Roaring Kitty' Label: OPEN 'Isn't A Meme Stock. It's A Cult Stock,' Unlike GME - Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- Opendoor’s Rebirth: Can the Army Turn Meme Momentum Into Millions?
- CEO Ryan Cohen Is Turning GameStop Around, But Does That Make the Stock a Buy?
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Company News for Sep 11, 2025
- Why GameStop Stock Topped the Market Today
- GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On? - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- GME Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Hardware Sales Rise Y/Y
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slips As Inflation Report Looms; Nvidia Jumps, Oracle Soars (Live Coverage)
- GameStop Q2 Sales Jump 22% on Collectibles Push
- GameStop Stock Jumps After Stronger Q2 And $528 Million Bitcoin Boost
- Oracle, CoreWeave and GameStop rise premarket; Apple falls
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- S&P 500 futures hit record high ahead of inflation data; Oracle jumps
- Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Slip, S&P 500 Rises Ahead Of August PPI Data—Chewy, GameStop, Oracle In Focus - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)
- Why GameStop Shares Are Spiking After-Hours - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- ORCL, GME, QMMM, UNH, AAPL: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.79 26.39
Intervallo Annuale
20.30 35.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.88
- Apertura
- 25.91
- Bid
- 26.07
- Ask
- 26.37
- Minimo
- 25.79
- Massimo
- 26.39
- Volume
- 7.733 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.55%
20 settembre, sabato