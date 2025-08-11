Moedas / GLP
GLP: Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In
51.1100 USD 0.0600 (0.12%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GLP para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 50.7550 e o mais alto foi 51.3650.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- Are Investors Undervaluing Global Partners (GLP) Right Now?
- Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- I Own The Gas Pump With Up To 10% Yields
- Equinor Extends Contract for Two DOF Platform Supply Vessels
- BP Signs Egypt Deal to Drill Five Mediterranean Gas Wells
- Baker Hughes Wins Fervo Energy Geothermal Equipment Contract
- Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Drilling With Transocean Rig
- Is Enbridge (ENB) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- TTE & XING Mobility to Unlock High-Growth Battery Cooling Market
- Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Global Partners Stock
- BlackRock’s Levy-Odom to lead stewardship in Americas
- Nabors Divests Quail Tools Business to Superior Energy for $600M
- Upexi shareholders approve incentive plan increase and $500M share issuance
- Chord Energy Stock Dips 2.6% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Petrobras Raises Alarm Over Brazil's New Reference Oil Price Policy
- Global Partners Q2 2025 slides: Terminal acquisitions drive growth amid mixed results
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Global Partners stock, maintains $53 target
- Halliburton Elevates ESP Optimization With SK Well Pages
- FlexShopper terminates CEO and CFO, appoints chief restructuring officer
- Global Partners (GLP) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Should Value Investors Buy Global Partners (GLP) Stock?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th
- Global Partners (GLP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Faixa diária
50.7550 51.3650
Faixa anual
43.2000 59.9250
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.0500
- Open
- 50.7550
- Bid
- 51.1100
- Ask
- 51.1130
- Low
- 50.7550
- High
- 51.3650
- Volume
- 12
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.52%
- Mudança anual
- 9.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh