GLP: Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In

51.1500 USD 0.7600 (1.51%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLP exchange rate has changed by 1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.5619 and at a high of 51.4235.

Follow Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

GLP News

Daily Range
50.5619 51.4235
Year Range
43.2000 59.9250
Previous Close
50.3900
Open
51.1850
Bid
51.1500
Ask
51.1530
Low
50.5619
High
51.4235
Volume
112
Daily Change
1.51%
Month Change
-2.59%
6 Months Change
-4.45%
Year Change
9.32%
