GLP: Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In
51.1500 USD 0.7600 (1.51%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLP exchange rate has changed by 1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.5619 and at a high of 51.4235.
Follow Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GLP News
- Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Global Partners (GLP) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Should Value Investors Buy Global Partners (GLP) Stock?
- Global Partners (GLP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Daily Range
50.5619 51.4235
Year Range
43.2000 59.9250
- Previous Close
- 50.3900
- Open
- 51.1850
- Bid
- 51.1500
- Ask
- 51.1530
- Low
- 50.5619
- High
- 51.4235
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- 1.51%
- Month Change
- -2.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.45%
- Year Change
- 9.32%
