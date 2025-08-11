통화 / GLP
GLP: Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In
49.5300 USD 1.2000 (2.37%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GLP 환율이 오늘 -2.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.1250이고 고가는 50.3296이었습니다.
Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GLP News
일일 변동 비율
49.1250 50.3296
년간 변동
43.2000 59.9250
- 이전 종가
- 50.7300
- 시가
- 50.1700
- Bid
- 49.5300
- Ask
- 49.5330
- 저가
- 49.1250
- 고가
- 50.3296
- 볼륨
- 146
- 일일 변동
- -2.37%
- 월 변동
- -5.68%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.47%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.86%
20 9월, 토요일