クォートセクション
通貨 / GLP
株に戻る

GLP: Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In

50.7300 USD 0.3200 (0.63%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GLPの今日の為替レートは、-0.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.4850の安値と51.3650の高値で取引されました。

Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Inダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GLP News

1日のレンジ
50.4850 51.3650
1年のレンジ
43.2000 59.9250
以前の終値
51.0500
始値
50.7550
買値
50.7300
買値
50.7330
安値
50.4850
高値
51.3650
出来高
116
1日の変化
-0.63%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.39%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.23%
1年の変化
8.42%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K