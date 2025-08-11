通貨 / GLP
GLP: Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In
50.7300 USD 0.3200 (0.63%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GLPの今日の為替レートは、-0.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.4850の安値と51.3650の高値で取引されました。
Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Inダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
50.4850 51.3650
1年のレンジ
43.2000 59.9250
- 以前の終値
- 51.0500
- 始値
- 50.7550
- 買値
- 50.7300
- 買値
- 50.7330
- 安値
- 50.4850
- 高値
- 51.3650
- 出来高
- 116
- 1日の変化
- -0.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.23%
- 1年の変化
- 8.42%
