Valute / GLP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GLP: Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In
49.5300 USD 1.2000 (2.37%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLP ha avuto una variazione del -2.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.1250 e ad un massimo di 50.3296.
Segui le dinamiche di Global Partners LP Common Units representing Limited Partner In. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLP News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Global Partners (GLP) Right Now?
- Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- I Own The Gas Pump With Up To 10% Yields
- Equinor Extends Contract for Two DOF Platform Supply Vessels
- BP Signs Egypt Deal to Drill Five Mediterranean Gas Wells
- Baker Hughes Wins Fervo Energy Geothermal Equipment Contract
- Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Drilling With Transocean Rig
- Is Enbridge (ENB) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- TTE & XING Mobility to Unlock High-Growth Battery Cooling Market
- Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Global Partners Stock
- BlackRock’s Levy-Odom to lead stewardship in Americas
- Nabors Divests Quail Tools Business to Superior Energy for $600M
- Upexi shareholders approve incentive plan increase and $500M share issuance
- Chord Energy Stock Dips 2.6% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Petrobras Raises Alarm Over Brazil's New Reference Oil Price Policy
- Global Partners Q2 2025 slides: Terminal acquisitions drive growth amid mixed results
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Global Partners stock, maintains $53 target
- Halliburton Elevates ESP Optimization With SK Well Pages
- FlexShopper terminates CEO and CFO, appoints chief restructuring officer
- Global Partners (GLP) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Should Value Investors Buy Global Partners (GLP) Stock?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th
- Global Partners (GLP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.1250 50.3296
Intervallo Annuale
43.2000 59.9250
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.7300
- Apertura
- 50.1700
- Bid
- 49.5300
- Ask
- 49.5330
- Minimo
- 49.1250
- Massimo
- 50.3296
- Volume
- 146
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.86%
20 settembre, sabato