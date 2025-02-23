Moedas / GIPR
GIPR: Generation Income Properties Inc
1.19 USD 0.10 (9.17%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GIPR para hoje mudou para 9.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.07 e o mais alto foi 1.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Generation Income Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GIPR Notícias
- Generation Income Properties receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity listing rule
- Generation earnings missed by $1.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- Generation Income Properties sells two assets, pays off $10.5 million debt
- Resurgent Realty Trust Issue Position Statement Regarding Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR)
- Resurgent Realty Trust Reduces Offer Price for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) Shares
- GIPR Announces Sale of Two Properties and Full Repayment of CMBS Loan
- Generation earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Generation Income Properties Reports First Quarter Results, Operational Update, Initiates an Exploration of Strategic Alternatives
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
Faixa diária
1.07 1.29
Faixa anual
0.78 2.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.09
- Open
- 1.07
- Bid
- 1.19
- Ask
- 1.49
- Low
- 1.07
- High
- 1.29
- Volume
- 425
- Mudança diária
- 9.17%
- Mudança mensal
- 23.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.63%
- Mudança anual
- -45.66%
