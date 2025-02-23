Divisas / GIPR
GIPR: Generation Income Properties Inc
1.09 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GIPR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.93%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Generation Income Properties Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Generation Income Properties Inc en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
GIPR News
- Generation Income Properties receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity listing rule
- Generation earnings missed by $1.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- Generation Income Properties sells two assets, pays off $10.5 million debt
- Resurgent Realty Trust Issue Position Statement Regarding Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR)
- Resurgent Realty Trust Reduces Offer Price for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) Shares
- GIPR Announces Sale of Two Properties and Full Repayment of CMBS Loan
- Generation earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Generation Income Properties Reports First Quarter Results, Operational Update, Initiates an Exploration of Strategic Alternatives
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
Rango diario
1.02 1.50
Rango anual
0.78 2.19
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.08
- Open
- 1.15
- Bid
- 1.09
- Ask
- 1.39
- Low
- 1.02
- High
- 1.50
- Volumen
- 4.641 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.93%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.54%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -31.88%
- Cambio anual
- -50.23%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B