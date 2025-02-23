Valute / GIPR
GIPR: Generation Income Properties Inc
1.16 USD 0.03 (2.52%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GIPR ha avuto una variazione del -2.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.12 e ad un massimo di 1.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Generation Income Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GIPR News
- Generation Income Properties receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity listing rule
- Generation earnings missed by $1.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- Generation Income Properties sells two assets, pays off $10.5 million debt
- Resurgent Realty Trust Issue Position Statement Regarding Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR)
- Resurgent Realty Trust Reduces Offer Price for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) Shares
- GIPR Announces Sale of Two Properties and Full Repayment of CMBS Loan
- Generation earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Generation Income Properties Reports First Quarter Results, Operational Update, Initiates an Exploration of Strategic Alternatives
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.12 1.19
Intervallo Annuale
0.78 2.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.19
- Apertura
- 1.18
- Bid
- 1.16
- Ask
- 1.46
- Minimo
- 1.12
- Massimo
- 1.19
- Volume
- 88
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -27.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -47.03%
21 settembre, domenica