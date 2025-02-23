货币 / GIPR
GIPR: Generation Income Properties Inc
1.09 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GIPR汇率已更改0.93%。当日，交易品种以低点1.05和高点1.50进行交易。
关注Generation Income Properties Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GIPR新闻
- Generation Income Properties receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity listing rule
- Generation earnings missed by $1.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- Generation Income Properties sells two assets, pays off $10.5 million debt
- Resurgent Realty Trust Issue Position Statement Regarding Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR)
- Resurgent Realty Trust Reduces Offer Price for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) Shares
- GIPR Announces Sale of Two Properties and Full Repayment of CMBS Loan
- Generation earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Generation Income Properties Reports First Quarter Results, Operational Update, Initiates an Exploration of Strategic Alternatives
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
日范围
1.05 1.50
年范围
0.78 2.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.08
- 开盘价
- 1.15
- 卖价
- 1.09
- 买价
- 1.39
- 最低价
- 1.05
- 最高价
- 1.50
- 交易量
- 4.556 K
- 日变化
- 0.93%
- 月变化
- 13.54%
- 6个月变化
- -31.88%
- 年变化
- -50.23%
