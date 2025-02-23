通貨 / GIPR
GIPR: Generation Income Properties Inc
1.19 USD 0.10 (9.17%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GIPRの今日の為替レートは、9.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.07の安値と1.29の高値で取引されました。
Generation Income Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GIPR News
- Generation Income Properties receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity listing rule
- Generation earnings missed by $1.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- Generation Income Properties sells two assets, pays off $10.5 million debt
- Resurgent Realty Trust Issue Position Statement Regarding Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR)
- Resurgent Realty Trust Reduces Offer Price for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) Shares
- GIPR Announces Sale of Two Properties and Full Repayment of CMBS Loan
- Generation earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Generation Income Properties Reports First Quarter Results, Operational Update, Initiates an Exploration of Strategic Alternatives
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
1日のレンジ
1.07 1.29
1年のレンジ
0.78 2.19
- 以前の終値
- 1.09
- 始値
- 1.07
- 買値
- 1.19
- 買値
- 1.49
- 安値
- 1.07
- 高値
- 1.29
- 出来高
- 425
- 1日の変化
- 9.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 23.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -25.63%
- 1年の変化
- -45.66%
