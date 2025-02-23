통화 / GIPR
GIPR: Generation Income Properties Inc
1.16 USD 0.03 (2.52%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GIPR 환율이 오늘 -2.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.12이고 고가는 1.19이었습니다.
Generation Income Properties Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GIPR News
- Generation Income Properties receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity listing rule
- Generation earnings missed by $1.08, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)
- Generation Income Properties sells two assets, pays off $10.5 million debt
- Resurgent Realty Trust Issue Position Statement Regarding Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR)
- Resurgent Realty Trust Reduces Offer Price for Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) Shares
- GIPR Announces Sale of Two Properties and Full Repayment of CMBS Loan
- Generation earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Generation Income Properties Reports First Quarter Results, Operational Update, Initiates an Exploration of Strategic Alternatives
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
일일 변동 비율
1.12 1.19
년간 변동
0.78 2.19
- 이전 종가
- 1.19
- 시가
- 1.18
- Bid
- 1.16
- Ask
- 1.46
- 저가
- 1.12
- 고가
- 1.19
- 볼륨
- 88
- 일일 변동
- -2.52%
- 월 변동
- 20.83%
- 6개월 변동
- -27.50%
- 년간 변동율
- -47.03%
20 9월, 토요일