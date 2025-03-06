Moedas / GHLD
GHLD: Guild Holdings Company Class A
19.97 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GHLD para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.95 e o mais alto foi 19.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Guild Holdings Company Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GHLD Notícias
- Guild Holdings stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on merger valuation
- Guild Holdings stock hits all-time high at 20.55 USD
- Guild (GHLD) Q2 EPS Jumps 57%
- Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Guild Holdings Q4 2024 slides: 57% origination growth drives return to profitability
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Guild Holdings stock downgraded to Hold by Jefferies following Bayview acquisition
- Velocity Financial: Another Good Performance And Potential Acquisition Target (NYSE:VEL)
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday - Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings stock downgraded by Citizens JMP after acquisition news
- Guild stock surges after Bayview acquisition deal valued at $1.3 billion
- # Bayview to acquire Guild Holdings for $1.3 billion in all-cash deal
- guild holdings company approves amendments at annual meeting
- Guild Holdings stock price target cut to $15.50 by JMP
- Guild Holdings Company Comments on Schedule 13D Filing by Bayview Asset Management
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In March - Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings Company 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Guild Holdings reports mixed Q4 results, shares fall
Faixa diária
19.95 19.99
Faixa anual
11.98 20.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.97
- Open
- 19.99
- Bid
- 19.97
- Ask
- 20.27
- Low
- 19.95
- High
- 19.99
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.34%
- Mudança anual
- 20.74%
