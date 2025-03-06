Currencies / GHLD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GHLD: Guild Holdings Company Class A
19.96 USD 0.03 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GHLD exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.95 and at a high of 20.00.
Follow Guild Holdings Company Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GHLD News
- Guild Holdings stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on merger valuation
- Guild Holdings stock hits all-time high at 20.55 USD
- Guild (GHLD) Q2 EPS Jumps 57%
- Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Guild Holdings Q4 2024 slides: 57% origination growth drives return to profitability
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Guild Holdings stock downgraded to Hold by Jefferies following Bayview acquisition
- Velocity Financial: Another Good Performance And Potential Acquisition Target (NYSE:VEL)
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday - Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings stock downgraded by Citizens JMP after acquisition news
- Guild stock surges after Bayview acquisition deal valued at $1.3 billion
- # Bayview to acquire Guild Holdings for $1.3 billion in all-cash deal
- guild holdings company approves amendments at annual meeting
- Guild Holdings stock price target cut to $15.50 by JMP
- Guild Holdings Company Comments on Schedule 13D Filing by Bayview Asset Management
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In March - Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings Company 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Guild Holdings reports mixed Q4 results, shares fall
Daily Range
19.95 20.00
Year Range
11.98 20.40
- Previous Close
- 19.99
- Open
- 19.96
- Bid
- 19.96
- Ask
- 20.26
- Low
- 19.95
- High
- 20.00
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.27%
- Year Change
- 20.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%