クォートセクション
通貨 / GHLD
株に戻る

GHLD: Guild Holdings Company Class A

19.99 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GHLDの今日の為替レートは、0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.95の安値と20.00の高値で取引されました。

Guild Holdings Company Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GHLD News

1日のレンジ
19.95 20.00
1年のレンジ
11.98 20.40
以前の終値
19.97
始値
19.99
買値
19.99
買値
20.29
安値
19.95
高値
20.00
出来高
49
1日の変化
0.10%
1ヶ月の変化
1.01%
6ヶ月の変化
29.47%
1年の変化
20.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K