通貨 / GHLD
GHLD: Guild Holdings Company Class A
19.99 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GHLDの今日の為替レートは、0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.95の安値と20.00の高値で取引されました。
Guild Holdings Company Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GHLD News
- Guild Holdings stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on merger valuation
- Guild Holdings stock hits all-time high at 20.55 USD
- Guild (GHLD) Q2 EPS Jumps 57%
- Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Guild Holdings Q4 2024 slides: 57% origination growth drives return to profitability
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Guild Holdings stock downgraded to Hold by Jefferies following Bayview acquisition
- Velocity Financial: Another Good Performance And Potential Acquisition Target (NYSE:VEL)
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday - Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings stock downgraded by Citizens JMP after acquisition news
- Guild stock surges after Bayview acquisition deal valued at $1.3 billion
- # Bayview to acquire Guild Holdings for $1.3 billion in all-cash deal
- guild holdings company approves amendments at annual meeting
- Guild Holdings stock price target cut to $15.50 by JMP
- Guild Holdings Company Comments on Schedule 13D Filing by Bayview Asset Management
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In March - Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings Company 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Guild Holdings reports mixed Q4 results, shares fall
1日のレンジ
19.95 20.00
1年のレンジ
11.98 20.40
- 以前の終値
- 19.97
- 始値
- 19.99
- 買値
- 19.99
- 買値
- 20.29
- 安値
- 19.95
- 高値
- 20.00
- 出来高
- 49
- 1日の変化
- 0.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.47%
- 1年の変化
- 20.86%
