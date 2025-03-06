货币 / GHLD
GHLD: Guild Holdings Company Class A
19.96 USD 0.03 (0.15%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GHLD汇率已更改-0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点19.95和高点20.00进行交易。
关注Guild Holdings Company Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GHLD新闻
- Guild Holdings stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on merger valuation
- Guild Holdings stock hits all-time high at 20.55 USD
- Guild (GHLD) Q2 EPS Jumps 57%
- Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Guild Holdings Q4 2024 slides: 57% origination growth drives return to profitability
- Guild Holdings stock downgraded to Hold by Jefferies following Bayview acquisition
- Guild Holdings stock downgraded by Citizens JMP after acquisition news
- Guild stock surges after Bayview acquisition deal valued at $1.3 billion
- # Bayview to acquire Guild Holdings for $1.3 billion in all-cash deal
- guild holdings company approves amendments at annual meeting
- Guild Holdings stock price target cut to $15.50 by JMP
- Guild Holdings Company Comments on Schedule 13D Filing by Bayview Asset Management
- Guild Holdings Company 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GHLD)
- Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Guild Holdings reports mixed Q4 results, shares fall
日范围
19.95 20.00
年范围
11.98 20.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.99
- 开盘价
- 19.96
- 卖价
- 19.96
- 买价
- 20.26
- 最低价
- 19.95
- 最高价
- 20.00
- 交易量
- 70
- 日变化
- -0.15%
- 月变化
- 0.86%
- 6个月变化
- 29.27%
- 年变化
- 20.68%
