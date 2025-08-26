Moedas / GES
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GES: Guess? Inc
16.73 USD 0.03 (0.18%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GES para hoje mudou para 0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.72 e o mais alto foi 16.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Guess? Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GES Notícias
- 4 Textile - Apparel Stocks in Focus Amid Consumer Caution & Cost Woes
- Has Guess (GES) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- From Skechers to Foot Locker: Tariff chaos spurs record-high footwear, apparel deals
- Ralph Lauren Executes Its Core Priorities, Outlines Long-Term View
- Will Ralph Lauren's Digital Momentum & Global Expansion Power Growth?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Guess (GES) Right Now?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Guess (GES) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Is lululemon's Earnings Outlook Still Aligned With Its Growth Story?
- lululemon Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Tumbles on Downbeat View
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- lululemon's Q2 Earnings Echo Tariff & Cost Headwinds: Buy Now or Sell?
- Is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Is Guess (GES) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Why Fast-paced Mover Guess (GES) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- UBS raises Guess stock price target to $16.75 on take-private deal
- Guess? Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase 6% Y/Y
- This Guess Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
- Guess shares surge 65% following February Fair Value signal
- Compared to Estimates, Guess (GES) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Guess (GES) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Guess earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Guess? beats second quarter estimates as Europe drives revenue growth
- lululemon Stock Drops 37% in 3 Months: A Bargain Buy or Time to Sell?
- Guess? to Post Q2 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Report
Faixa diária
16.72 16.75
Faixa anual
8.48 20.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.70
- Open
- 16.74
- Bid
- 16.73
- Ask
- 17.03
- Low
- 16.72
- High
- 16.75
- Volume
- 110
- Mudança diária
- 0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.79%
- Mudança anual
- -16.10%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh