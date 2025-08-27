Valute / GES
GES: Guess? Inc
16.77 USD 0.03 (0.18%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GES ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.74 e ad un massimo di 16.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Guess? Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GES News
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.74 16.81
Intervallo Annuale
8.48 20.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.74
- Apertura
- 16.76
- Bid
- 16.77
- Ask
- 17.07
- Minimo
- 16.74
- Massimo
- 16.81
- Volume
- 517
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.90%
20 settembre, sabato