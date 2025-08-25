货币 / GES
GES: Guess? Inc
16.71 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GES汇率已更改-0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点16.68和高点16.74进行交易。
关注Guess? Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GES新闻
日范围
16.68 16.74
年范围
8.48 20.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.72
- 开盘价
- 16.72
- 卖价
- 16.71
- 买价
- 17.01
- 最低价
- 16.68
- 最高价
- 16.74
- 交易量
- 748
- 日变化
- -0.06%
- 月变化
- -0.59%
- 6个月变化
- 47.61%
- 年变化
- -16.20%
