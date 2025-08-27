통화 / GES
GES: Guess? Inc
16.77 USD 0.03 (0.18%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GES 환율이 오늘 0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.74이고 고가는 16.81이었습니다.
Guess? Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
16.74 16.81
년간 변동
8.48 20.04
- 이전 종가
- 16.74
- 시가
- 16.76
- Bid
- 16.77
- Ask
- 17.07
- 저가
- 16.74
- 고가
- 16.81
- 볼륨
- 517
- 일일 변동
- 0.18%
- 월 변동
- -0.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 48.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.90%
20 9월, 토요일