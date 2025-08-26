通貨 / GES
GES: Guess? Inc
16.74 USD 0.04 (0.24%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GESの今日の為替レートは、0.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.72の安値と16.78の高値で取引されました。
Guess? Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.72 16.78
1年のレンジ
8.48 20.04
- 以前の終値
- 16.70
- 始値
- 16.74
- 買値
- 16.74
- 買値
- 17.04
- 安値
- 16.72
- 高値
- 16.78
- 出来高
- 479
- 1日の変化
- 0.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 47.88%
- 1年の変化
- -16.05%
