通貨 / GES
GES: Guess? Inc

16.74 USD 0.04 (0.24%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GESの今日の為替レートは、0.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.72の安値と16.78の高値で取引されました。

Guess? Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.72 16.78
1年のレンジ
8.48 20.04
以前の終値
16.70
始値
16.74
買値
16.74
買値
17.04
安値
16.72
高値
16.78
出来高
479
1日の変化
0.24%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.42%
6ヶ月の変化
47.88%
1年の変化
-16.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K