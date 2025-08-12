Moedas / GDOT
GDOT: Green Dot Corporation Class A, $0.001 par value
14.82 USD 0.27 (1.86%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GDOT para hoje mudou para 1.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.64 e o mais alto foi 14.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Green Dot Corporation Class A, $0.001 par value. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
14.64 14.88
Faixa anual
6.22 15.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.55
- Open
- 14.69
- Bid
- 14.82
- Ask
- 15.12
- Low
- 14.64
- High
- 14.88
- Volume
- 354
- Mudança diária
- 1.86%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 76.64%
- Mudança anual
- 27.65%
