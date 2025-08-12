CotationsSections
Devises / GDOT
GDOT: Green Dot Corporation Class A, $0.001 par value

14.49 USD 0.76 (4.98%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GDOT a changé de -4.98% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.41 et à un maximum de 15.41.

Suivez la dynamique Green Dot Corporation Class A, $0.001 par value. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
14.41 15.41
Range Annuel
6.22 15.41
Clôture Précédente
15.25
Ouverture
15.31
Bid
14.49
Ask
14.79
Plus Bas
14.41
Plus Haut
15.41
Volume
2.097 K
Changement quotidien
-4.98%
Changement Mensuel
5.69%
Changement à 6 Mois
72.71%
Changement Annuel
24.81%
