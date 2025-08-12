Valute / GDOT
GDOT: Green Dot Corporation Class A, $0.001 par value
14.49 USD 0.76 (4.98%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GDOT ha avuto una variazione del -4.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.41 e ad un massimo di 15.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Green Dot Corporation Class A, $0.001 par value. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.41 15.41
Intervallo Annuale
6.22 15.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.25
- Apertura
- 15.31
- Bid
- 14.49
- Ask
- 14.79
- Minimo
- 14.41
- Massimo
- 15.41
- Volume
- 2.097 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 72.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.81%
20 settembre, sabato