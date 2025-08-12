Currencies / GDOT
GDOT: Green Dot Corporation Class A, $0.001 par value
13.79 USD 0.13 (0.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDOT exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.45 and at a high of 13.87.
Follow Green Dot Corporation Class A, $0.001 par value dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
13.45 13.87
Year Range
6.22 14.90
- Previous Close
- 13.66
- Open
- 13.63
- Bid
- 13.79
- Ask
- 14.09
- Low
- 13.45
- High
- 13.87
- Volume
- 838
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.36%
- Year Change
- 18.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%