Moedas / GCMG
GCMG: GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A
13.14 USD 0.26 (2.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GCMG para hoje mudou para 2.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.89 e o mais alto foi 13.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GCMG Notícias
Faixa diária
12.89 13.22
Faixa anual
10.91 14.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.88
- Open
- 12.90
- Bid
- 13.14
- Ask
- 13.44
- Low
- 12.89
- High
- 13.22
- Volume
- 677
- Mudança diária
- 2.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.38%
- Mudança anual
- 16.18%
