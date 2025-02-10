Currencies / GCMG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GCMG: GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A
12.95 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GCMG exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.78 and at a high of 12.96.
Follow GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCMG News
- 6 Top Stocks For A Fed Rate Cut
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- GCM Grosvenor’s Sullivan sells $78k in stock
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Earnings call transcript: GCM Grosvenor Q2 2025 misses revenue forecast
- GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- GCM Grosvenor Q2 2025 slides: Record fundraising drives 19% adjusted income growth
- GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- GCM Grosvenor earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ares Management (ARES) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- GCM Grosvenor announces planned resignation of Sandra Buchanan effective October
- GCM Grosvenor at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights on Growth
- GCM Grosvenor at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Proteus MHP Announces Significant Equity Commitment from GCM Grosvenor’s Real Estate Platform
- GCM Grosvenor: Initiating A Buy Following Solid Q1 Earnings (GCMG)
- GCM Grosvenor to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2025 U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 10, 2025
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- GCM Grosvenor to Present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 4, 2025
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (ACRNX)
- GCM Grosvenor Q4: Record Revenue, Earnings, And Growth Of AUM (NASDAQ:GCMG)
- GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
12.78 12.96
Year Range
10.91 14.48
- Previous Close
- 12.96
- Open
- 12.93
- Bid
- 12.95
- Ask
- 13.25
- Low
- 12.78
- High
- 12.96
- Volume
- 1.098 K
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.82%
- Year Change
- 14.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%