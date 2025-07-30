Moedas / FVRR
FVRR: Fiverr International Ltd, no par value
24.96 USD 0.59 (2.42%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FVRR para hoje mudou para 2.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.59 e o mais alto foi 25.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fiverr International Ltd, no par value. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
24.59 25.13
Faixa anual
20.83 36.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.37
- Open
- 24.60
- Bid
- 24.96
- Ask
- 25.26
- Low
- 24.59
- High
- 25.13
- Volume
- 315
- Mudança diária
- 2.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.32%
- Mudança anual
- -3.07%
