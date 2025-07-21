Currencies / FVRR
FVRR: Fiverr International Ltd, no par value
23.21 USD 0.29 (1.27%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FVRR exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.65 and at a high of 23.75.
Follow Fiverr International Ltd, no par value dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FVRR News
Daily Range
22.65 23.75
Year Range
20.83 36.11
- Previous Close
- 22.92
- Open
- 22.65
- Bid
- 23.21
- Ask
- 23.51
- Low
- 22.65
- High
- 23.75
- Volume
- 1.224 K
- Daily Change
- 1.27%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.07%
- Year Change
- -9.86%
