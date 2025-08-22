Moedas / FUTU
FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
174.95 USD 0.72 (0.41%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FUTU para hoje mudou para -0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 172.40 e o mais alto foi 180.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FUTU Notícias
Faixa diária
172.40 180.73
Faixa anual
70.60 199.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 175.67
- Open
- 180.62
- Bid
- 174.95
- Ask
- 175.25
- Low
- 172.40
- High
- 180.73
- Volume
- 6.276 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 72.08%
- Mudança anual
- 82.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh