FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

177.99 USD 4.07 (2.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FUTU ha avuto una variazione del 2.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 172.99 e ad un massimo di 178.06.

Segui le dinamiche di Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
172.99 178.06
Intervallo Annuale
70.60 199.86
Chiusura Precedente
173.92
Apertura
174.61
Bid
177.99
Ask
178.29
Minimo
172.99
Massimo
178.06
Volume
4.525 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.34%
Variazione Mensile
-1.58%
Variazione Semestrale
75.07%
Variazione Annuale
85.25%
