Valute / FUTU
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
177.99 USD 4.07 (2.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FUTU ha avuto una variazione del 2.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 172.99 e ad un massimo di 178.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUTU News
- FUTU or SYM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Can FUTU's Expanding Margins Fuel Profitability in the Long Haul?
- Is Freightos Limited (CRGO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- DAVE's CAC Moves Up: Is Profitability Still in the Picture?
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- DAVE Skyrockets 473% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 16th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
- M&A Specialist Houlihan Lokey's Stock Pops To Record High After Profits Surge 75%; Gets Price Strength Rating Upgrade
- FUTU Soars 222% in a Year & Beats Industry: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Client Assets Expand: Can FUTU's Wealth Management Take Off?
- What Might Make The August CPI Report Come In Very Hot (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- FUTU or ZETA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Futu Holdings (FUTU) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th
Intervallo Giornaliero
172.99 178.06
Intervallo Annuale
70.60 199.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 173.92
- Apertura
- 174.61
- Bid
- 177.99
- Ask
- 178.29
- Minimo
- 172.99
- Massimo
- 178.06
- Volume
- 4.525 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 75.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 85.25%
20 settembre, sabato