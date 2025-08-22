クォートセクション
通貨 / FUTU
株に戻る

FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

173.92 USD 1.03 (0.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FUTUの今日の為替レートは、-0.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり172.10の安値と178.08の高値で取引されました。

Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FUTU News

1日のレンジ
172.10 178.08
1年のレンジ
70.60 199.86
以前の終値
174.95
始値
174.83
買値
173.92
買値
174.22
安値
172.10
高値
178.08
出来高
4.833 K
1日の変化
-0.59%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.83%
6ヶ月の変化
71.06%
1年の変化
81.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K