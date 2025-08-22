通貨 / FUTU
FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
173.92 USD 1.03 (0.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FUTUの今日の為替レートは、-0.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり172.10の安値と178.08の高値で取引されました。
Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
172.10 178.08
1年のレンジ
70.60 199.86
- 以前の終値
- 174.95
- 始値
- 174.83
- 買値
- 173.92
- 買値
- 174.22
- 安値
- 172.10
- 高値
- 178.08
- 出来高
- 4.833 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 71.06%
- 1年の変化
- 81.02%
