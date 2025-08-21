QuotesSections
FUTU
FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

174.73 USD 5.94 (3.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FUTU exchange rate has changed by -3.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.87 and at a high of 180.99.

Daily Range
173.87 180.99
Year Range
70.60 199.86
Previous Close
180.67
Open
180.58
Bid
174.73
Ask
175.03
Low
173.87
High
180.99
Volume
3.983 K
Daily Change
-3.29%
Month Change
-3.38%
6 Months Change
71.86%
Year Change
81.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%