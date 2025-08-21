Currencies / FUTU
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
174.73 USD 5.94 (3.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FUTU exchange rate has changed by -3.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.87 and at a high of 180.99.
Follow Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUTU News
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 16th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
- M&A Specialist Houlihan Lokey's Stock Pops To Record High After Profits Surge 75%; Gets Price Strength Rating Upgrade
- FUTU Soars 222% in a Year & Beats Industry: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 9th
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Client Assets Expand: Can FUTU's Wealth Management Take Off?
- What Might Make The August CPI Report Come In Very Hot (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- FUTU or ZETA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Futu Holdings (FUTU) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th
- Futu Holdings price target raised to $200 from $172 at BofA Securities
- Stock Market Today: Dow Soars 900 Points As Fed's Powell Raises Rate-Cut Hopes; Nvidia Earnings Loom (Live Coverage)
- Jefferies raises Futu Holdings stock price target to $213 on strong Q2
- Target Stock Market Leaders Rising In Heavy Volume With This Powerful Screen
- Futu stock price target raised to $210 from $160 at Morgan Stanley
- Barclays raises Futu Holdings stock price target to $232 on strong Q2 results
Daily Range
173.87 180.99
Year Range
70.60 199.86
- Previous Close
- 180.67
- Open
- 180.58
- Bid
- 174.73
- Ask
- 175.03
- Low
- 173.87
- High
- 180.99
- Volume
- 3.983 K
- Daily Change
- -3.29%
- Month Change
- -3.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.86%
- Year Change
- 81.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%