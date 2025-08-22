CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / FUTU
Volver a Acciones

FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

174.95 USD 0.72 (0.41%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FUTU de hoy ha cambiado un -0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 172.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 180.73.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FUTU News

Rango diario
172.40 180.73
Rango anual
70.60 199.86
Cierres anteriores
175.67
Open
180.62
Bid
174.95
Ask
175.25
Low
172.40
High
180.73
Volumen
6.276 K
Cambio diario
-0.41%
Cambio mensual
-3.26%
Cambio a 6 meses
72.08%
Cambio anual
82.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B