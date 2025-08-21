货币 / FUTU
FUTU: Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
175.67 USD 5.00 (2.77%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FUTU汇率已更改-2.77%。当日，交易品种以低点173.87和高点180.99进行交易。
关注Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
173.87 180.99
年范围
70.60 199.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 180.67
- 开盘价
- 180.61
- 卖价
- 175.67
- 买价
- 175.97
- 最低价
- 173.87
- 最高价
- 180.99
- 交易量
- 6.335 K
- 日变化
- -2.77%
- 月变化
- -2.86%
- 6个月变化
- 72.78%
- 年变化
- 82.84%
