Moedas / FTNT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FTNT: Fortinet Inc
80.29 USD 0.51 (0.64%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTNT para hoje mudou para 0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 79.72 e o mais alto foi 80.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fortinet Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTNT Notícias
- Can FTNT Stock Recover From YTD Drop on AI Security Push? How to Play
- Fortinet: Why My Mistimed Buy Doesn’t Break The Bull Thesis
- Why Is Palo Alto (PANW) Up 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Fortinet: The Price Must Come Down Further (NASDAQ:FTNT)
- Will FTNT's Heavy Infrastructure Build-Out Drive Next Phase of Growth?
- Why Fortinet (FTNT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Fortinet na conferência Goldman Sachs: IA e SASE impulsionam crescimento
- Fortinet at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and SASE Drive Growth
- AI-Fueled Cybersecurity Market Makes These 3 Stocks Worth Buying
- 4 Software Stocks Climb Into Top Growth Ranks - DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
- Can Fortinet's Large Enterprise Deals Drive Long-Term Revenue Growth?
- PANW's SASE ARR Hits $1.3B: Is Prisma Browser the Key Driver?
- Jim Cramer Calls Fortinet The 'Weakest' Cybersecurity Stock, Favors These 2 Instead - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Palo Alto Networks Rises 16% in a Month: Time to Hold or Book Profits?
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Fortinet Gains From SASE & SecOps Momentum: More Upside Ahead?
- Fortinet vs. Cisco: Which Networking Security Stock Has Better Upside?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Fortinet and Qualys
- 4 Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Security Industry Trend
- This Fortinet Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Amazon slips in premarket trading; Frontier Group, SailPoint rise
- Morgan Stanley shuffles cybersecurity stocks: Upgrades SAIL and ZS, downgrades 1
Faixa diária
79.72 80.87
Faixa anual
75.00 114.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 79.78
- Open
- 79.95
- Bid
- 80.29
- Ask
- 80.59
- Low
- 79.72
- High
- 80.87
- Volume
- 9.907 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.64%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.71%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.68%
- Mudança anual
- 2.73%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh