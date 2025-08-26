Currencies / FTNT
FTNT: Fortinet Inc
80.44 USD 0.56 (0.69%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTNT exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.03 and at a high of 81.00.
Follow Fortinet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FTNT News
Daily Range
80.03 81.00
Year Range
75.00 114.82
- Previous Close
- 81.00
- Open
- 80.94
- Bid
- 80.44
- Ask
- 80.74
- Low
- 80.03
- High
- 81.00
- Volume
- 4.390 K
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- 6.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.52%
- Year Change
- 2.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%