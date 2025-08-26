QuotesSections
Currencies / FTNT
Back to US Stock Market

FTNT: Fortinet Inc

80.44 USD 0.56 (0.69%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTNT exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.03 and at a high of 81.00.

Follow Fortinet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTNT News

Daily Range
80.03 81.00
Year Range
75.00 114.82
Previous Close
81.00
Open
80.94
Bid
80.44
Ask
80.74
Low
80.03
High
81.00
Volume
4.390 K
Daily Change
-0.69%
Month Change
6.91%
6 Months Change
-15.52%
Year Change
2.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%