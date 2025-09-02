Valute / FTNT
FTNT: Fortinet Inc
84.21 USD 3.22 (3.98%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTNT ha avuto una variazione del 3.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.17 e ad un massimo di 84.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Fortinet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FTNT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
82.17 84.70
Intervallo Annuale
75.00 114.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 80.99
- Apertura
- 82.46
- Bid
- 84.21
- Ask
- 84.51
- Minimo
- 82.17
- Massimo
- 84.70
- Volume
- 23.263 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.74%
20 settembre, sabato