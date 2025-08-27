货币 / FTNT
FTNT: Fortinet Inc
79.78 USD 1.22 (1.51%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FTNT汇率已更改-1.51%。当日，交易品种以低点79.49和高点81.00进行交易。
关注Fortinet Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FTNT新闻
- Will FTNT's Heavy Infrastructure Build-Out Drive Next Phase of Growth?
- Why Fortinet (FTNT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- 飞塔信息亮相高盛大会：AI和SASE驱动增长
- Fortinet at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and SASE Drive Growth
- AI-Fueled Cybersecurity Market Makes These 3 Stocks Worth Buying
- 4 Software Stocks Climb Into Top Growth Ranks - DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
- Can Fortinet's Large Enterprise Deals Drive Long-Term Revenue Growth?
- PANW's SASE ARR Hits $1.3B: Is Prisma Browser the Key Driver?
- Jim Cramer Calls Fortinet The 'Weakest' Cybersecurity Stock, Favors These 2 Instead - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Palo Alto Networks Rises 16% in a Month: Time to Hold or Book Profits?
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Fortinet Gains From SASE & SecOps Momentum: More Upside Ahead?
- Fortinet vs. Cisco: Which Networking Security Stock Has Better Upside?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Fortinet and Qualys
- 4 Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Security Industry Trend
- This Fortinet Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Amazon slips in premarket trading; Frontier Group, SailPoint rise
- Morgan Stanley shuffles cybersecurity stocks: Upgrades SAIL and ZS, downgrades 1
- US stock futures slip on caution ahead of the week’s key data releases
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Fortinet stock on firewall refresh concerns
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Fortinet Captures EMEA Momentum: Can It Secure Long-Term Growth?
日范围
79.49 81.00
年范围
75.00 114.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 81.00
- 开盘价
- 80.94
- 卖价
- 79.78
- 买价
- 80.08
- 最低价
- 79.49
- 最高价
- 81.00
- 交易量
- 12.658 K
- 日变化
- -1.51%
- 月变化
- 6.03%
- 6个月变化
- -16.22%
- 年变化
- 2.07%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值