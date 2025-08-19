Moedas / FICO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation
1552.59 USD 0.12 (0.01%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FICO para hoje mudou para -0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1551.58 e o mais alto foi 1602.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fair Isaac Corproation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FICO Notícias
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- US consumers are feeling the stress of inflation, interest rates, report shows
- Klarna goes public as more people say buy-now-pay-later is the only way they can afford to buy things
- Fair Isaac (FICO) CEO Lansing sells $9.2m in stock
- Why Is Everyone Talking About Fair Isaac Stock?
- Where Fair Isaac's Growth Could Come From Next
- Fair Isaac Is Quietly Becoming an AI Fraud-Detection Powerhouse
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Fair Isaac (FICO) CEO Lansing sells $9.03 million in shares
- Fair Isaac (FICO) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- YCG Loads Up Nearly 5,000 Fair Isaac Shares in Q2 2025
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- VOO ETF News, 8/26/2025 - TipRanks.com
- I am a 65-year old single woman with 25 credit cards. How do I cancel them without hurting my credit score?
- VOO ETF News, 8/25/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fair Isaac: Market Fears Are Overblown, The Moat Remains (NYSE:FICO)
- VOO ETF News, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fair Isaac: High Valuation And Still Hasn't Fallen Enough (NYSE:FICO)
- Fair Isaac Stock: I Am Buying Again Despite The Negative News (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:FICO)
- VOO ETF News, 8/21/2025 - TipRanks.com
- FICO partners with Chelsea FC to promote financial literacy in US
- SPY ETF News, 8/19/2025 - TipRanks.com
Faixa diária
1551.58 1602.92
Faixa anual
1300.00 2402.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 1552.71
- Open
- 1557.19
- Bid
- 1552.59
- Ask
- 1552.89
- Low
- 1551.58
- High
- 1602.92
- Volume
- 498
- Mudança diária
- -0.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.20%
- Mudança anual
- -20.53%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh