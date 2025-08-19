Valute / FICO
FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation
1477.05 USD 46.19 (3.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FICO ha avuto una variazione del -3.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1464.80 e ad un massimo di 1543.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Fair Isaac Corproation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FICO News
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- US consumers are feeling the stress of inflation, interest rates, report shows
- Klarna goes public as more people say buy-now-pay-later is the only way they can afford to buy things
- Fair Isaac (FICO) CEO Lansing sells $9.2m in stock
- Why Is Everyone Talking About Fair Isaac Stock?
- Where Fair Isaac's Growth Could Come From Next
- Fair Isaac Is Quietly Becoming an AI Fraud-Detection Powerhouse
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Fair Isaac (FICO) CEO Lansing sells $9.03 million in shares
- Fair Isaac (FICO) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- YCG Loads Up Nearly 5,000 Fair Isaac Shares in Q2 2025
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- VOO ETF News, 8/26/2025 - TipRanks.com
- I am a 65-year old single woman with 25 credit cards. How do I cancel them without hurting my credit score?
- VOO ETF News, 8/25/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fair Isaac: Market Fears Are Overblown, The Moat Remains (NYSE:FICO)
- VOO ETF News, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fair Isaac: High Valuation And Still Hasn't Fallen Enough (NYSE:FICO)
- Fair Isaac Stock: I Am Buying Again Despite The Negative News (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:FICO)
- VOO ETF News, 8/21/2025 - TipRanks.com
- FICO partners with Chelsea FC to promote financial literacy in US
- SPY ETF News, 8/19/2025 - TipRanks.com
Intervallo Giornaliero
1464.80 1543.99
Intervallo Annuale
1300.00 2402.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1523.24
- Apertura
- 1531.47
- Bid
- 1477.05
- Ask
- 1477.35
- Minimo
- 1464.80
- Massimo
- 1543.99
- Volume
- 530
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.39%
