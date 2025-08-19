QuotazioniSezioni
FICO
FICO: Fair Isaac Corproation

1477.05 USD 46.19 (3.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FICO ha avuto una variazione del -3.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1464.80 e ad un massimo di 1543.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Fair Isaac Corproation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1464.80 1543.99
Intervallo Annuale
1300.00 2402.52
Chiusura Precedente
1523.24
Apertura
1531.47
Bid
1477.05
Ask
1477.35
Minimo
1464.80
Massimo
1543.99
Volume
530
Variazione giornaliera
-3.03%
Variazione Mensile
-1.86%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.33%
Variazione Annuale
-24.39%
